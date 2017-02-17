版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Dynasty Minerals responds to short seller's claims

Feb 17 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

* Northern Dynasty Minerals-responded to "criticism" of its pebble copper and gold project in february 14 report by kerrisdale capital management

* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - "company and its board have evaluated each of short seller's claims"

* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - believe short seller's claims are "unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐