BRIEF-Northern Dynasty Minerals responds to short seller's claims

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
* Northern Dynasty Minerals-responded to "criticism" of its pebble copper and gold project in february 14 report by kerrisdale capital management
* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - "company and its board have evaluated each of short seller's claims"
* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd - believe short seller's claims are "unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset