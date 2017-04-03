版本:
BRIEF-Northern Empire makes early payment for sterling property

April 3 Northern Empire Resources Corp:

* Has made an early payment to sterling gold mining corporation in amount of US$1.25 million

* Northern Empire Resources - in exchange for payment sgmc agreed to grant co irrevocable exclusivity period to complete transaction to buy sterling property

* Total purchase price for sterling property will now be US$10.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
