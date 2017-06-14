BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas issues letter to Bahram Akradi

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 14 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:
* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - on June 13, co issued letter to Bahram Akradi regarding recent request by Akradi to join board of directors of company
* Northern Oil And Gas Inc says board has determined that it is not appropriate to increase its size at this time - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2srFJdq) Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.