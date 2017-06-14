版本:
BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas issues letter to Bahram Akradi

June 14 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - on June 13, co issued letter to Bahram Akradi regarding recent request by Akradi to join board of directors of company

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc says board has determined that it is not appropriate to increase its size at this time - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2srFJdq) Further company coverage:
