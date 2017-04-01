版本:
BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr

March 31 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.04

* Increased order backlog at December 31, 2016 to $28 million as compared to $25 million at December 31, 2015

* Net loss for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 was $0.8 million

* Revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 was $9.9 million, down 46 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
