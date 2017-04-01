BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 31 Northern Power Systems Corp
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.04
* Increased order backlog at December 31, 2016 to $28 million as compared to $25 million at December 31, 2015
* Net loss for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 was $0.8 million
* Revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 was $9.9 million, down 46 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.