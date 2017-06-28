BRIEF-Northern Trust requests authority to increase qtrly common stock dividend

BRIEF-Blue Apron prices IPO of 30 mln Class A common stock at $10 per share
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 28 Northern Trust Corp:
* Northern Trust - pursuant to its 2017 capital plan, co requested authority to increase quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42/share from $0.38/share
* Northern Trust Corp - 2017 capital plan provides with flexibility to repurchase up to $750 million of common stock between July 2017 and June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Tower will make no further comment on vero transaction until commerce commission has announced their decision on vero sia
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mapleridge Center in Minnesota