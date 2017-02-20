BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland

Feb 20 Ubs Group AG
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in
Luxembourg and Switzerland
* UBS Group -Entered agreement for Northern Trust to acquire
UBS asset management's fund administration servicing units in
Luxembourg and Switzerland.
* Goldman Sachs International served as financial advisor to
Northern Trust on transaction.
* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017
* UBS - Upon completion of deal , Northern Trust will become
fund administration services provider for funds with
approximately CHF420 billion in assets
