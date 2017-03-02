版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 09:19 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01

March 1 Northern Vertex Mining Corp:

* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

