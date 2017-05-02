版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 17:51 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Vertex secures $9 mln equipment finance facility

May 2 Northern Vertex Mining Corp

* Northern Vertex secures us$9m equipment finance facility from Cat Financial

* Northern Vertex- Cat Financial agreed to fund co's purchase of certain key equipment, power generators, mobile equipment manufactured by Caterpillar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
