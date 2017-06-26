BRIEF-Northrim BanCorp appoints Joseph Schierhorn president and CEO

June 26 Northrim BanCorp Inc-

* Northrim BanCorp Inc says Joseph M. Schierhorn was appointed to position of president and chief executive officer of company, effective June 26, 2017

* Northrim BanCorp Inc - Joseph M. Schierhorn will also continue to serve as chief operating officer of company and president and ceo of northrim bank