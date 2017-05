May 1 Northrim Bancorp Inc:

* Northrim Bancorp earnings grow 13pct to $3.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in 1q17 from 1q16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Northrim Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income was relatively flat at $13.8 million in Q1 of 2017 compared to previous quarter