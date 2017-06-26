版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Northrim Bank promotes Schierhorn to president, CEO

June 26 Northrim Bancorp Inc:

* Northrim Bank promotes Schierhorn to president and CEO; Beedle remains chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
