1 天前
BRIEF-Northrop expects aerospace systems being relatively flat from F-35 perspective for full year - conf call
2017年7月26日 / 下午5点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Northrop expects aerospace systems being relatively flat from F-35 perspective for full year - conf call

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman says continues to expect a modest upward trend in national security spending for the foreseeable future

* Northrop CEO - " we encourage our government leaders to work together to avoid negative impacts of a long-term continuing resolution in fiscal year 2018"

* Northrop expects full year aerospace systems sales to a range of $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion

* Northrop expects 2017 mission systems revenue of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion, up from prior forecast of low $11 billion - Conference Call

* Northrop expects 2017 technology services sales of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion

* Northrop expects aerospace systems being relatively flat from F-35 perspective for full year

* Northrop says in mission systems sees f-35 increase of probably quarter of billion dollars for full year Further company coverage:

