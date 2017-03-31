版本:
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed

March 31 Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
