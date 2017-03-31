BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says issues presentation in response to Marcato Capital Management's press release on May 22
* Buffalo wild wings inc says issues presentation in response to marcato capital management's press release on may 22
March 31 Northrop Grumman Corp:
* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
* Buffalo wild wings inc says issues presentation in response to marcato capital management's press release on may 22
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"