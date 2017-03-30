版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10

March 30 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - company intends to consider its options internally or externally for a replacement chief financial officer - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nkFnhG) Further company coverage:
