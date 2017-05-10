版本:
BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 10 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar realty europe announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Qtrly total revenues $ 30.7 million versus $ 41.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
