BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Northstar Realty Europe Corp
* Northstar realty europe announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Qtrly total revenues $ 30.7 million versus $ 41.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit