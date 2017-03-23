版本:
BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank

March 24 Northwest Bancorporation Inc

* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank

* Northwest bancorporation -centerpointe shareholders to receive about $12.85/share if electing cash or 1.0280 shares of nbct if electing stock consideration

* Northwest bancorporation says on pro forma basis, centerpointe shareholders expected to own about 10.8% of outstanding nbct shares upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
