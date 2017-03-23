BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing
March 24 Northwest Bancorporation Inc
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
* Northwest bancorporation -centerpointe shareholders to receive about $12.85/share if electing cash or 1.0280 shares of nbct if electing stock consideration
* Northwest bancorporation says on pro forma basis, centerpointe shareholders expected to own about 10.8% of outstanding nbct shares upon closing
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.