BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 24 Northwest Bancshares Inc:

* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northwest bancshares- net interest income increased by $9.0 million, or 12.6 pct, to $80.6 million for quarter ended March 31 versus $71.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
