版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 10:55 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24

March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐