版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas board elected Frank Burkhartsmeyer to position CFO

April 24 Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on April 19, board of co elected Frank Burkhartsmeyer to position of senior vice president, CFO of co, effective May 17 Source text:(bit.ly/2opcsyl) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐