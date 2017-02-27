BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.08

Feb 27 Northwest Natural Gas Co

* Reports results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $233.5 million versus $230.7 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)