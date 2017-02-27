BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.08

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Northwest Natural Gas Co
* Reports results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $233.5 million versus $230.7 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing