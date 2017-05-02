版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Pipe Q1 loss per share $0.40

May 2 Northwest Pipe Co:

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Northwest Pipe Co says as of March 31, 2017, backlog of orders in water transmission segment was $77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐