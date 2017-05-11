BRIEF-Norway oil ministry approves Oda oilfield development plan

May 11 Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry:

* Says approves Centrica's 5.4 billion crowns ($46.55 million) plan for Oda oilfield development

* The field will be developed as a tie-in to the Ula field platform

* Oda's recoverable reserves estimated at about 48 million barrels of oil equivalents

* Production expected to start in 2019 and to last for 10 years

* Oil will be exported to Teeside terminal in the UK via Ekofisk, gas injected in Ula reservoir

* Centrica's partners in the field are Suncor Energy (30 pct), Aker BP (15 pct) and and Faroe Petroleum (15 pct) Source text (in Norwegian): [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5934 Norwegian crowns)