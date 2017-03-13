版本:
BRIEF-Norway proposes 102 blocks for 24th oil licensing round with Arctic focus

March 13 Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry said on Monday:

* Proposes 102 blocks for Norway's 24th oil and gas licensing round, of which 93 are in the Barents Sea and nine are in the Norwegian Sea

* Plan is to make formal announcement in the second quarter of 2017, with an application deadline for oil firms in the fourth quarter (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
