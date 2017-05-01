版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line extends share repurchase program through April 2020

May 1 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. extends share repurchase program through April 2020

* Norwegian Cruise - extended its 3-year, $500 million share repurchase program, which was originally scheduled to expire on April 29, 2017, through April 29, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
