2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf

March 3 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
