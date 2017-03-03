BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.