BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle anticipates paid business services, training to be significant source of revenue, net income in future

Feb 23 Nova Lifestyle Inc:

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - anticipates paid business services and training to be a significant source of revenue and net income for nova in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
