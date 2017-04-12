版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle says needs more time to prepare annual report

April 13 Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle says needs additional time to prepare its annual report on Form 10-k in relation to co's sale of China based assets in 2016

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
