2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle sees accelerating e-commerce growth in 2017, increases available number of SKUs by 200 pct

June 28 Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - Sees accelerating e-commerce growth in 2017, increases available number of SKUs by 200% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
