BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 11 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $3.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect current financial resources to be sufficient to fund operations and our growth strategy throughout 2017

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says for Q1 Avenova prescription sales into pharmacy channel were $2.8 million, up 402% year-over-year

* Novabay -Total number of medical professionals who have prescribed Avenova exceeded 9,700, up 33% year-over-year and up 12% from Q4 of 2016

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says affirming its financial guidance for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $19.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
