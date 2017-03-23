BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals sees FY 2017 revenue $19 million

March 23 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results and provides 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 sales rose 149 percent to $4.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 60 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $19 million

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc- Sees 2017 net loss of $6.2 million, excluding effect of non-cash gain on change in fair value of warrant liability

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc- Sees 2017 cash burn of $3 million