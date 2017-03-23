BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals sees FY 2017 revenue $19 million

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results and provides 2017 financial guidance
* Q4 sales rose 149 percent to $4.1 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 60 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $19 million
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc- Sees 2017 net loss of $6.2 million, excluding effect of non-cash gain on change in fair value of warrant liability
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc- Sees 2017 cash burn of $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.