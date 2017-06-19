版本:
BRIEF-NOVADAQ enters into agreement to be acquired by Stryker

June 19 Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation

* Novadaq technologies inc - deal for total equity value of approximately us$701 million

* Novadaq technologies says stryker has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of novadaq for us$11.75 per share in cash

* Novadaq technologies says transaction will be carried out by way of court approved plan of arrangement under canada business corporations act

* Novadaq technologies inc - arrangement agreement provides for payment of termination fee of $21.0 million by novadaq to stryker in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
