BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

June 26 Novagold Resources Inc:
* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting
continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of
optimization at donlin gold
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend
approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and
administrative costs
* Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to
complete permitting, including new drill program and planned
optimization work at donlin gold
