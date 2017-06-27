版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 08:42 BJT

BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

June 26 Novagold Resources Inc:

* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs

* Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐