公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Novan Inc says William L. Hodges appointed as interim CFO

March 22 Novan Inc

* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer

* Novan inc - departure of Richard Peterson, chief financial officer

* Novan Inc - Novan has initiated search for a permanent chief financial officer

* Novan Inc - Paula Brown Stafford has been appointed to newly created position of chief development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
