版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Novan qtrly loss per share $0.73

May 12 Novan Inc

* Novan reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.73

* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017

* Novan - are exploring a number of potential financing options, including partnering activities, in efforts to continue advancement of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐