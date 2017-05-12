BRIEF-Novan qtrly loss per share $0.73

May 12 Novan Inc

* Novan reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.73

* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017

* Novan - are exploring a number of potential financing options, including partnering activities, in efforts to continue advancement of product candidates