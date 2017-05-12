BRIEF-Novan qtrly loss per share $0.73

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Novan Inc
* Novan reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.73
* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017
* Novan - are exploring a number of potential financing options, including partnering activities, in efforts to continue advancement of product candidates
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project