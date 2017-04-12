BRIEF-Novan reports positive topline results with SB208 in phase 2 trial

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 12 Novan Inc
* Novan reports positive topline results with SB208 in phase 2 trial
* Novan Inc - SB208 gel, at both 4% and 16% concentrations, demonstrated a statistically significant effect (p<0.05) versus vehicle in a clinical trial
* "Results from this phase 2 trial with SB208 confirm fungicidal activity of nitric oxide observed in our preclinical studies"
* Novan - Based on data from SB208 phase 2 dose-ranging trial, co will evaluate late stage development opportunities in superficial cutaneous fungal infections
* Novan - Will evaluate opportunities such as a phase 2 trial in patients with onychomycosis, to be initiated as early as second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.