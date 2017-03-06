BRIEF-Novanta Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Novanta Inc:
* Novanta announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $100 million to $102 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $430 million to $435 million
* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $99 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.