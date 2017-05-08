版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis Bioventures reports 11.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune

May 8 Novartis Bioventures Ltd:

* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage:
