19 小时前
BRIEF-Novartis 'cooperating fully' with DOJ, SEC probe of Alcon's Russia, Asia business
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点32分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Novartis 'cooperating fully' with DOJ, SEC probe of Alcon's Russia, Asia business

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says generic dermatology portfolio was hit more severely by u.s. Price pressure as competitors introduced

* Ceo says capital market exit for alcon would hinge on 'a few quarters' of growth

* Alcon head says intraocular lens issues have stabilized but situation likely to be bumpy in next quarters, 'not declaring victory'

* Sandoz head says reception for biosimilar rituximab has been good two weeks after launch

* Alcon head says market share losses stabilizing in contact lenses, now on 'a bit of a winning trend'

* Cancer unit head says looking at outcomes-based models for pricing cancer cell therapy ctl019, will disclose at launch of product

* Cfo says roche stake continues to be a financial investment with strategic component, seeks to maximize value of holding

* Says two-thirds of entresto patients are on u.s. Government insurance program medicare

* Sandoz unit head says expects speedy rollout of rituximab biosimilar

* Ceo says does not know timing of trump administration action on outcomes-based pricing model, expects proposal 'this summer'

* Ceo says valuations for m&a make it difficult to find acquisitions between $2 billion-$5 billion that add value, still focused on bolt-on targets to strengthen oncology or differentiated generics business

* Alcon head says received u.s. Doj, sec subpoena focusing on alcon's asia and Russia business, covers period before and after novartis owned the business, says cooperating fully Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

