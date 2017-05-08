版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Novartis receives FDA approval for first-of-its-kind kisqali femara co-pack for initial treatment of hr+/her2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

May 8 Novartis Ag

* Novartis receives FDA approval for first-of-its-kind Kisqali® Femara® co-pack for initial treatment of hr+/her2- advanced or Metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
