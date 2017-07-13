FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says CAR-T cell therapy unanimously recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨1点16分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Novartis says CAR-T cell therapy unanimously recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag -

* Novartis CAR-T cell therapy CTl019 unanimously (10-0) recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee to treat pediatric, young adult r/r B-cell ALL

* Effective treatment options for patients with r/r ALL are limited

* Company plans additional filings for CTl019 in U.S. and European Union later this year, including applications with FDA and European medicines agency

* Biologics license application for this indication is under FDA priority review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

