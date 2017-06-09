BRIEF-Novartis says data back AMG 334 (erenumab) in migraine

BRIEF-Gurit forms joint venture for balsa wood production in Java
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE FOR BALSA WOOD PRODUCTION IN JAVA, INDONESIA
June 9 Novartis AG
* Novartis says presents data demonstrating efficacy of amg 334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention at the american headache society annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE FOR BALSA WOOD PRODUCTION IN JAVA, INDONESIA
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favouring a Chinese bid.
LONDON, June 23 Minerals company Cobalt 27 Capital Corp made its debut on Canada's Venture Exchange on Friday, raising C$200 million ($150.7 million) in a listing that offers investors exposure to cobalt, a key metal for batteries in electric cars.