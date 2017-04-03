版本:
BRIEF-Novartis says drug combination Tafinlar + Mekinist receives EU approval

April 3 Novartis Ag

* Novartis drug combination Tafinlar + Mekinist receives EU approval for BRAF v600-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
