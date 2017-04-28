版本:
BRIEF-Novartis says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication to be $7,495 for 14-day package

April 28 Novartis AG:

* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication is $7,495 for 14-day package and $14,990 for 28-day package - spokeswoman Further company coverage:
