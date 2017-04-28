BRIEF-Novartis says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication to be $7,495 for 14-day package

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Novartis AG:
* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication is $7,495 for 14-day package and $14,990 for 28-day package - spokeswoman Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director