2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Novartis says Zykadia drug receives FDA priority review

Feb 23 Novartis AG :

* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC

* Novartis AG - FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to Zykadia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
