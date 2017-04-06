版本:
BRIEF-Novartis to in-license ECF843 for ophthalmic indications

April 6 Novartis Ag

* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications

* Says exercises an option to in-license ECF843, a recombinant form of human lubricin from Lubris LLC, for ophthalmic indications worldwide (outside Europe) Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
