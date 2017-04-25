版本:
BRIEF-Novartis's Sandoz head says sees generics price pressure in China

April 25 Novartis

* CFO Harry Kirsch says sales of the Swiss drugmaker's newly approved breast cancer drug Kisqali to be modest in the first half of 2017 before accelerating in the final six months

* Sandoz head Richard Francis says sees price pressure on generics in China but believes it is short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
