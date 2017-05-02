版本:
BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate acquires training and education center of Swiss Federal Railways SBB

May 2 Novavest Real Estate Ag

* Acquires the training and education center of the Swiss Federal Railways SBB

* Annual net rent at 2.75 million Swiss francs ($2.76 million) and purchase price set at 34 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
