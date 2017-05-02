BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate acquires training and education center of Swiss Federal Railways SBB

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 Novavest Real Estate Ag
* Acquires the training and education center of the Swiss Federal Railways SBB
* Annual net rent at 2.75 million Swiss francs ($2.76 million) and purchase price set at 34 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).