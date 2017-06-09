BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate succesfully completes capital increase

FOREX-Dollar posts steepest loss in three weeks on U.S. rate-hike doubts

* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether