中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate succesfully completes capital increase

June 9 NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG

* CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, PROCEEDS OF 33.7 MILLION CHF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
