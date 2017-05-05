版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of Metreleptin data

May 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of metreleptin data

* Patients treated with Metreleptin experienced clinically meaningful reductions from baseline in HBA1C, liver enzymes (AST, ALT), triglycerides

* For patients assessed within one year of initiating treatment with Metreleptin, liver volume decreased an average of 25 percent

* Among same patients who had follow ups after a year and had mean duration of metreleptin treatment of 46 months, liver volume decreased by 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐