BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of Metreleptin data

May 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion Therapeutics announces presentation of
metreleptin data
* Patients treated with Metreleptin experienced clinically
meaningful reductions from baseline in HBA1C, liver enzymes
(AST, ALT), triglycerides
* For patients assessed within one year of initiating
treatment with Metreleptin, liver volume decreased an average of
25 percent
* Among same patients who had follow ups after a year and
had mean duration of metreleptin treatment of 46 months, liver
volume decreased by 35 percent
