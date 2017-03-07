版本:
2017年 3月 7日

BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says U.S. Patent Trial, appeal board issued written decision in inter partes review proceeding

March 7 Novelion Therapeutics Inc:

* Novelion Therapeutics - U.S. patent trial, appeal board issued written decision in inter partes review proceeding

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ptab affirms patentability of all claims on U.S. 7,932,268 and U.S. 8,618,135 lomitapide dosage regimen patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
